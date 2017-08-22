Anti ‘Operation Rio Grande’ rally staged in downtown Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The group, 'Utahns Against Police Brutality,' staged an anti 'Operation Rio Grande' rally Tuesday night.

About 40 protesters gathered in front of the Road Home shelter to make their message heard.

"We see 'Operation Rio Grande' in and of itself, as an act of police brutality," Dave Newlin said. "Where are these homeless people supposed to go?"

Newlin said that more than helping the homeless, politicians are more concerned with business coming back to The Gateway and other stores and restaurants in the area.