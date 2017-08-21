Utah Valley University subject of federal Title IX investigation

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University is the subject of a federal Title IX investigation.

UVU confirmed the investigation in a statement to Fox 13:

“The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) filed a complaint toward UVU. UVU just received notice of the complaint and is reviewing it. UVU is committed to genuine inclusion and providing a safe environment for all. The University takes these matters very seriously and is proactively pursuing the appropriate actions as prescribed by current policies and best practices.”

Title IX is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, and according to the NCAA, it promises that:

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

BYU came under a similar Title IX investigation about a year ago. The University of Utah and Westminster College have also come under investigation in the past, and those investigations are still open.