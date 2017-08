VERNAL, Utah – The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a home burglary.

Investigators released surveillance photos of two men wanted in connection with the burglary that occurred in Vernal on August 21. A female driver of a newer model, white Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag is also wanted, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, contact central dispatch at (435) 789-4222.