SWAT team called in for man barricaded inside Millcreek home

MILLCREEK, Utah – The SWAT team is on scene where a man is barricaded inside a Millcreek home near 3730 E. 3390 S.

Officials said the 59-year-old man is accused of assaulting his wife and threatening her with a gun.

Unified Police said he has threatened to harm himself as well.

Authorities said the man’s wife was able to get away and call 911.

Officers said they tried to talk him out of the house when he made suicidal and homicidal threats.

The SWAT team is asking everyone to avoid the area or stay inside at this time.