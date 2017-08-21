Incredible travel deals to Disneyland this fall!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disneyland expert Jen Dunyon from Getaway Today shared her round-up of the best deals for Fall. For more information on each deal go to getawaytoday.com.

- Summer of Heroes continues now September 10, 2017! It`s a great last-minute before school starts or Labor Day weekend getaway. Last chance for Avengers Academy, Black Widow encounter, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! and more. You`ll also see the new Rivers of America -including Fantasmic!

- Or, travel a little bit later for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort! The festivities take place September 15 - October 31, 2017. Here`s what you`ll experience:

Haunted Mansion Holiday, Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy, Disney Villain meet-n-greets, Pumpkin Festival on Main Street, U.S.A., Headless Horseman Statue on Buena Vista Street, Cars Land becomes Radiator Screams, Mater`s Graveyard Jam-BOO-ree, Luigi`s Honkin` Haul-o-Ween, Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in Frontierland AND a special limited time Day of the Dead celebration in Disney California Adventure. Mickey`s Halloween Party is a private ticketed event that begins September 20, 2017. It`s held Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights in September and each Tuesday and Friday in October. The party tickets are $95-$120 per person and include trick-or-treat stations, an exclusive Halloween parade and fireworks show, special Halloween entertainment and access to Disneyland attractions. Disneyland will close early on party nights and tickets will sell out.

Disneyland Specials for FALL:

Adults at Kids` Prices: 3-day and longer Park Hopper tickets for August and September

Extra Day Free tickets -5th day free on 4-day Park Hopper tickets throughout all 2017

Save up to 30% on premium rooms at Disneyland Hotel and Disney`s Grand for most Sunday - Thursday nights August 6 - September 28

Extra Night Free Hotels: Holiday Inn Anaheim Resort, Portofino, Sheraton Garden Grove, Clarion, Staybridge, ALO Hotel, Wyndham, Ayres Hotel, Embassy Suites North

San Diego is an AWESOME add-on to a Disneyland vacation or a great destination alone.

San Diego Specials for FALL:

KIDS FREE to SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, San Diego Zoo, Safari Park, and USS Midway.