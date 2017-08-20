Two found dead in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY – Police confirm that two adults were found dead in their West Valley home this morning.

West Valley City Police say they responded to the call around 4:50 am when the couple’s daughter came home to find the two adults deceased.

According to West Valley Police Lieutenant, Steve Katz the two were in their mid-40s and had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently at the scene so police say not much information is available about the ongoing investigation.

According to Katz there is not any suspect information to pursue this early into the investigation.

