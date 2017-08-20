Man dies in semi truck accident on Bangerter Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY – Police officers are investigating a Bangerter crash that killed an adult male early this morning.

The crash occurred around 2 am when police say a Hyundai and a Semi collided near 2400 north on Bangerter Highway.

According to West Valley Police, the car was traveling Northbound when the semi, traveling southbound, attempted to turn at the intersection. That’s when the two crashed killing the driver of the car at the scene.

While we don’t know if there were any other injuries at the scene police say they are speaking to witnesses trying to piece together exactly what went wrong.