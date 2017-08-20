× One killed, two injured in off-road crash during family outing in South Eden Canyon

RICH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and two others were taken to hospitals after a motorcycle and a side-by-side ATV collided in South Eden Canyon in Rich County during a large family outing.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash occurred about two miles up South Eden Canyon around 8:35 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a large family outing was underway at the South Eden Campground, and a group of riders were out on the trails. As it began to get dark, members of the group grew concerned about a group of riders who had not yet returned and went out to look for them.

A man and woman were riding in a side by side ATV and traveling on a trail searching for the overdue group when one of the late-returning riders came toward them on a dirt bike. The two vehicles collided head-on on the trail.

Police say 46-year-old Brad Williams was killed in the crash.

Shelby Secrist, 37, was flown to Ogden hospital and Jerri Inman, 45, was taken to Logan hospital via ground ambulance.

Police say the deceased and both injured individuals are from Box Elder County.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office as well as Utah State Parks.