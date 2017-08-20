Music, crafts and more on offer as crowds gather in Idaho for total solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- People from Utah and all around the world are arriving in Idaho Falls Sunday for the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Fox 13 News' Max Roth is in Idaho Falls with a look at traffic conditions and the availability of campsites as well as a sampling of the unique items on offer for the celestial event.

Those items range from hats and T-shirts to food and even a special beer: Total Eclipse of the Hops extra pale ale.

Amid the traffic is another kind of jam, as several bands and music festivals are adding a soundtrack to the atmosphere.

Max reports that highways are expected to maintain their standard lane configurations for the event, despite some reports that traffic would be redirected before and after the eclipse to ease transit.

Those considering a trip to Idaho should also note that a wildfire in the Rexburg area has closed Highway 33 in that region.

Check out the video above for Max's report, and watch Fox 13 News Sunday night and Monday for more live coverage of the eclipse.