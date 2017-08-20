× Man in critical condition after motorcycle collides with SUV in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man on a motorcycle was taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday after a crash in Sandy.

The crash occurred in the area of 8800 South and 700 East in Sandy, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 2:15 p.m .

Lt. Dean Carriger of the Sandy Police Department said a 48-year-old man from Sandy was traveling southbound alongside an SUV when the SUV made a left turn, putting the vehicle in the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle impacted the driver’s side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Carriger said the man is expected to survive.

The man and woman in the SUV were not injured.

“It does not appear as though alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, and through the reconstruction they’ll determine if speed was a factor or not,” Carriger said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.