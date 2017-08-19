Organizers of LOVELOUD Fest hope to start conversations about acceptance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah – The LOVELOUD Fest to benefit LGBTQ youth kicks off in Orem August 26 and will feature bands like Imagine Dragons and Neon Trees.

The event organizers hope to open up conversations about acceptance to help anyone who is struggling.

Lance Lowry, the director of the festival, said he’s dealing with his own loss as the event approaches.

“A little over a month ago, I lost my brother to suicide and it was shortly after we’d begun working on LOVELOUD,” he said.

Lance’s brother, Landon Lowry, didn’t identify as LGBTQ, but he suffered from depression, which is something many LGBTQ youth face.

“We know that LGTBQ youth are eight times more likely to commit suicide if they are not accepted in the home or the community,” said Dan Reynolds, lead singer for Imagine Dragons.

Reynolds said he’s had personal experience with depression.

“I’ve suffered with depression for many, many years,” he said. “I’ve sought help, I have a therapist that I talk to and that, I’m not shy about that; that is where I find my power.”

During the concert, standing somewhere out of the spotlight, Lance will no doubt think of his brother Landon.

“Music was the way we bonded,” Lowry said. “That was our thing, was music and concerts and actually Imagine Dragons concerts was one of our biggest things.”

The LOVELOUD Fest is August 26 at Brent Brown Ballpark on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. and features Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon, and Joshua James.

Visit the festival's website for details and ticketing information.