Man killed in ATV crash in Logan Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A man suffered fatal injuries Saturday in an ATV crash in Logan Canyon.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, responders were dispatched to the Franklin Basin area of the canyon just after noon on report of an ATV crash in an area about 4 miles off of US-89.

Investigators say a 33-year-old man was riding an ATV and failed to negotiate a bend in the road. The vehicle and driver went off the roadway and fell about 15 feet from a drop off.

The victim wasn’t conscious or breathing when he was found, and bystanders began CPR while calling for help. Medical personnel continued life-saving efforts upon arrival, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the name of the deceased and other details are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Utah State Parks Department and the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.