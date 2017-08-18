Troopers: Utah woman flown to hospital after garbage truck runs stop sign

GUNNISON RESERVOIR, Utah — A woman was flown to a hospital in poor condition Friday after troopers say a garbage truck ran a stop sign and collided with a passenger vehicle.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. at Gunnison Reservoir Road and US-89 near mile post 250.

UHP says 69-year-old Marjorie Monnett of Spring City was traveling southbound on US-89 in a Cadillac as 50-year-old Kevin Taylor of Ephraim was eastbound on Gunnison Reservoir Road in a garbage truck.

Troopers say the garbage truck did not stop or yield to traffic upon reaching the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads, “but proceeded directly into the Cadillac’s path.”

The car struck the truck behind the rear axle, causing extensive damage.

Troopers say Monnett suffered significant injuries and was flown to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in poor condition. Troopers say she is expected to survive.

Authorities say charges are pending against Taylor for the crash.