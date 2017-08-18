Recipe: 3 ingredient peach cobbler made in the Instant Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Peterson shared her recipe for Instant Pot 3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler. To see more recipes from Karen go here.

Fresh peaches are the star of this dish! They were amazing. If needs be you can use frozen peaches but I do not suggest using canned peaches or canned peach pie filling. I just don`t think it would taste as good and I feel like they would get too soggy.

WHAT PRESSURE COOKER DID YOU USE?

For Instant Pot 3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler I used my 6 quart Instant Pot Duo 60 7 in 1 for this recipe. I also own the 6 quart Instant Pot IP-LUX60 V3 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker. They are both great pressure cookers! The first one I mentioned has a yogurt making function but other than that they are fairly similar. The price difference between the two is about $20.

Fresh peaches, a cake mix, and butter are all you need for this simple but totally delicious recipe. Make it quickly in your electric pressure cooker so you can enjoy is faster!

INGREDIENTS

Half of one 15.25 oz box white cake mix

1/4 cup softened butter

6-8 medium peaches, peeled and sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine half of the box of cake mix and the butter in a bowl. Using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the cake mix until the butter is evenly crumbled throughout.

Place the sliced peaches into an oven safe dish/bowl that will fit inside your Instant Pot. I used a 1.6-liter Corningware dish. Sprinkle the cake mix mixture over the top of the peaches.

Place a piece of foil over the top of the bowl (this will prevent drippage on top of your cobbler). Place the bowl on top of the trivet that came with your Instant Pot. Pour 1 cup of water into the bottom of the Instant Pot. Slowly lower the bowl and trivet into the bottom of the Instant Pot.

Cover the Instant Pot and make sure the valve is set to 'sealing.' Set the timer on manual for 10 minutes (it should be on high pressure). Once the timer beeps let the pressure come down naturally for 10 minutes. Then release any extra pressure by switching the valve to 'venting.'

Remove the lid. Using hot pads, carefully lift the trivet and bowl out of the Instant Pot. If you`d like to brown the top of the cobbler you can do this by removing the foil and sticking the bowl under the broiler of your oven for 3-4 minutes.

Serve the peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.