John Curtis says Chris Herrod called to concede in GOP Primary for Utah's Third Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY — Provo Mayor John Curtis says Chris Herrod called his office Friday to concede in the Republican Primary for Utah’s Third Congressional District.

In a statement released Friday, Curtis said the call from Herrod came following the release of additional ballot numbers from Tuesday’s primary.

The full statement reads:

“Chris Herrod has just called and graciously conceded. I’m grateful and humbled by the support of the Republican voters in Utah’s third district. Leading up to November 7th, our campaign will focus on uniting not only Republicans in the district but all residents behind our message. The message is the same as it was for our pioneer ancestors: using principles of industry, thrift, hard work and personal responsibility, we can tackle all of our country’s difficult problems and get things done.”

Curtis secured 42 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night, but Herrod remained in the race until Friday when additional ballot numbers were released.

Curtis will face Democratic challenger Dr. Kathie Allen along with United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett, Libertarian candidate Joe Buchman and others. The special election will fill the vacancy created when Jason Chaffetz resigned.

