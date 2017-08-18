Back-to-School tech tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meagan Dorsch from Verizon shared some tech tools to make this year at school the best one yet!

Moto Z2 Play & Mods ($408 or $10/month) - The Moto Z2 Play is a versatile tool that can be transformed in a snap for a variety of educational purposes using the Moto Mods.

• The Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod makes it easy to work as a team on a group project without crowding around one small screen. ($299)

• The Hasselblad True Zoom Camera Mod will ensure all of your student`s favorite memories are captured using tech normally impossible with a standard smartphone camera. ($249)

Noke Bluetooth Padlock ($69.99) - Does your student have a hard time with their combination lock? This padlock will unlock your student`s locker using Bluetooth technology - no locker combo necessary!

Chromecast Ultra ($69.99) - Video is a major part of education and now any web video can show up on you or your child`s TV for quick and easy viewing with Chromecast. This small gadget plugs into the back of any television with an HDMI port and allows web videos, applications and even a live stream of the phone`s screen to appear instantly. It`s great for viewing pictures and video in high detail - perfect for collaborating on group projects!

Nest Cam Security Camera ($169.00) - Does back to school season have you constantly on-the-go? With 24/7 live video of your home on your mobile device and alerts when motion or sound are detected, Nest Cam Security Camera is your watchdog while you`re out driving the kids from school to soccer practice.

LG GizmoTab ($249.99 or $10.41/month) - The GizmoTab is the perfect kid-tough educational tool for your youngsters, with up to 300 curated apps designed to grow with your child as they play and learn based on their age and skill levels. You can also set timers for breaks when they need to get away from the screen for a little bit. Additionally, parents can turn it into a full-fledged tablet for their own use by entering their PIN.

Tile Bluetooth Tracker ($69.99 for a four-pack) - Small yet mighty, Tile Mate is your partner in the battle against lost items, including backpacks! Designed with a small hole in the corner, Tile Mate is easy to attach to backpacks or other school items. Next time your kiddo`s things go missing, let Tile Mate help you locate it in seconds.