American among those killed in Barcelona attack

Jared Tucker of California was among the 13 people killed in the Barcelona terror attack, his father Dan Tucker told CNN affiliate KGO. Jared, 43, was on a delayed honeymoon with his wife of one year.

“We didn’t find out until this morning that his wife, Heidi, was called into the consulate, and she was shown pictures of his body. And she confirmed it was him and now she’s on the way over to the morgue to make a real confirmation,” Tucker told KGO. “He didn’t make it.”

Tucker’s father says he wants people to remember that everyone loved his son, who had a large circle of friends from his softball league and was just a “neat guy.”

The two had worked together in construction since he was 16 years old.

“It’s been bitter, but I don’t know what my feelings are. I’m not angry so much as I just don’t understand it. My wife’s in shock,” he said. Tucker said his daughter would fly to Barcelona to help make arrangements.

Jared Tucker has three teenage daughters.

Canadian died, four were injured

One Canadian was killed and four were hurt in the Barcelona attack, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a statement Friday. The identities of the victims have not been released.

“We join Spain and countries around the world in grieving the senseless loss of so many innocent people,” Trudeau said.

An officer with the Vancouver Police Department said her father died while traveling with his wife, who was injured in the attack.

“He was compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint,” Staff Sgt. Fiona Wilson said.

Her dad, Ian Moore Wilson, and her mother were together for 53 years, she said.

Two Italians killed

Italy’s Prime Minister announced that Bruno Gulotta, a father of two, and 25-year-old Luca Russo were among the 13 killed after a vehicle mowed down crowds of people on Las Ramblas, a pedestrianized thoroughfare in the heart of the city, on Thursday.

“Italy will remember Bruno Gulotta and Luca Russo and expresses its solidarity with their families,” Paolo Gentiloni tweeted Friday. “Freedom will triumph over barbarism and terrorism.”

An Belgian and a 74-year-old Portuguese woman were also confirmed dead.

Gulotta was on holiday with his partner Martina and two children, five-year-old son Alessandro and daughter Aria, who is a few months old, according to his employer.

“Yesterday afternoon in Barcelona the terrorists killed friend and colleague Bruno Gulotta,” his employer, Tom’s Hardware Italia, said in a statement Friday. “Today is a day of mourning.”

Roberto Buonanno, the manager of Tom’s Hardware Italia, said: “Little Alessandro … is getting ready to start primary school knowing that his life and the life of his family will never be the same. And (our thoughts go to) little Aria, that (she) does not see the terrible scene in her eyes, but will never know her father.”

Russo was an engineer on holiday with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon. The pair were both first aid assistance volunteers, and the Green Cross Civil Protection Association in the northern Italian town of Bassano told CNN that Scomazzon was among the 120 injured in Barcelona.

The emergency services in Catalonia said 24 doctors worked through the night conducting autopsies.

Citizens from at least 34 countries are among the 14 dead and more than 120 injured in the attacks in Barcelona and the coastal town of Cambrils, according to officials.

Early on Friday, five armed attackers wearing fake explosive belts drove through a crowd of people in Cambrils, killing one woman and injuring six — three seriously so. Police killed all five attackers in a shootout.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that the British government was looking into reports of a missing child in Barcelona.

“Sadly, I must tell you that we do believe that a number of British nationals were caught up I the attack and we’re urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing who is a British dual national,” she told Sky News.

Twenty-six French citizens have been injured, with at least 11 in a serious condition, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Thirteen German nationals were injured and hospitalized, ”some seriously and still fighting for their lives,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer announced Friday.

Turkey’s embassy in Madrid confirmed that a 33-year-old Turkish man was among those wounded in the Barcelona attack, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Emre Eroglu, in the city on business, suffered two broken legs, but the embassy said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The Australian government has said four of its citizens were hurt — two men have been discharged from hospital, while one woman was in a serious condition and another in a serious but stable condition.

Two people from Taiwan were severely injured and were undergoing emergency treatment, according to the China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Four Irish citizens of Filipino descent were injured, said the Foreign Affairs office in the Philippines, while the Peruvian consul in Barcelona confirmed one of its citizens was injured but not seriously so.

