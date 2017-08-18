This week Fox 13 Car-Critic Brian Champagne reviews the Giulia, an upcoming model from Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand will either be brand new to you, or a sign of a comeback--depending on your age. See the video above for Brian's take on the Giulia.
Review: Alfa Romeo returns to U.S. with 2017 Giulia
-
Suspect booked for murder in shooting of 14-year-old boy in West Valley City
-
14-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in West Valley City
-
Review: The Impreza Sport from Subaru
-
A small car with a big list of features
-
Horsepower and torque with the BMW X4
-
-
A crossover that stands out among the crowd
-
Dealership donates new car to family of Utah teen shot in the head during robbery
-
Taking the Audi Q7 off road
-
$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions
-
Bullies leave plank of wood nailed to 9-year-old boy’s head
-
-
$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions
-
JessiKate Riley crowned Miss Utah 2017
-
All work and no play? Not in this truck