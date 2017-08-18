Review: Alfa Romeo returns to U.S. with 2017 Giulia

This week Fox 13 Car-Critic Brian Champagne reviews the Giulia, an upcoming model from Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand will either be brand new to you, or a sign of a comeback--depending on your age. See the video above for Brian's take on the Giulia.