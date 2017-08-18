Man flown to hospital after paraglider crash in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A man was flown to a hospital with non life-threatening neck injuries Friday after a paraglider crash near the Big Baldy area above Lindon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man using the paraglider was injured in the crash and suffered a neck injury, which is not considered life-threatening.

Cannon said the first report of the crash came in around 2:20 p.m.

Cannon said a witness reported seeing the crash and said they saw the man pick up the parachute afterward and began walking down the mountain before ultimately sitting to wait for the responding medical helicopter.

Cannon said Big Baldy is not a typical spot for paragliders, as the hike up is not an easy one.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim were immediately available.