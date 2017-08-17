Man injured in motorcycle crash in Sandy dies

SANDY, Utah — A man who suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in Sandy Wednesday night has died, police confirmed Thursday.

Sandy Police Department has identified the deceased as 46-year-old Cameron ‘Dale’ Hicks.

Police say the man passed away as a result of injuries suffered in Wednesday night’s crash at the intersection of Little Cottonwood Canyon Road and Wasatch Boulevard.

The 45-year-old woman riding as a passenger on the motorcycle has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, police stated Thursday.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday as a Honda Civic traveling westbound on Little Cottonwood Canyon Road turned left into the path of the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Little Cottonwood Road and approaching the intersection.

The two vehicles collided, and the both occupants of the motorcycle were taken to hospitals with critical injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but a female passenger suffered some minor injuries to her arm and head.

“The cause and contributing factors for the collision is under investigation,” Sandy Police stated in Thursday’s press release.