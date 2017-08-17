Here are all the active hate groups where you live

917. That’s the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Alabama-based nonprofit activist group tracks civil rights and hate crimes and defines a hate group as an organization with “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”

“Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along,” said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC’s Hatewatch project.

Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don’t believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the group.

Some critics of the SPLC say the group’s activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.

But since the FBI doesn’t keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC’s tally is the widely accepted one.

Scroll down to see the hate groups that operate out of your state. (To learn more about a particular group, click here)

ALABAMA

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Borderkeepers of Alabama

Council of Conservative Citizens

Israel United In Christ

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Occidental Dissent

Southern National Congress

The Daily Stormer

United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

United Klans of America

ARKANSAS

ACT for America

Aryan Strikeforce

Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Christian Revival Center

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Divine Truth Ministries

International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Kingdom Identity Ministries

Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Nation of Islam

Ozark Craft LC

Southern National Congress

Tightrope

Tony Alamo Christian Ministries

ARIZONA

ACT for America

Alliance Defending Freedom

American Border Patrol

American Vanguard

Bomb Islam

Faithful Word Baptist Church

Family Watch International

Forza Nuova

Free American

Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints

Israel United In Christ

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Soldiers of Odin

The Daily Stormer

United Families International

US Border Guard

Vinlanders Social Club

CALIFORNIA

ACT for America

American Freedom Alliance

American Freedom Party

American Nazi Party

American Vanguard

As-Sabiqun

Bare Naked Islam

Black Riders Liberation Party

California Skinheads

Californians for Population Stabilization

Chalcedon Foundation

Chick Publications

Christian Anti-Defamation Commission

Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust

Counter Jihadist Coalition of Southern California

Counter-Currents Publishing

Crew 38

David Horowitz Freedom Center

European-American Evangelistic Crusades

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Golden State Skinheads

Hate Crime Streetwear Productions

Holy Nation of Odin

Identity Evropa

Institute for Historical Review

Islamthreat.com

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Jewish Defense League

Jihad Watch

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Masjid al Islam

Mass Resistance California

Nation of Islam

National Coalition for Immigration Reform (formerly CCIR)

New Black Panther Party

Noble Breed Kindred

Occidental Observer

Official Street Preachers

OMNI Christian Book Club

Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Pacific Justice Institute

Ruth Institute

Sacto Skins

Save California

Sicarii 1715

Soldiers of Odin

The Daily Stormer

The Realist Report

Tony Alamo Christian Ministries

Tradition in Action

Traditional Values Coalition

Traditionalist Worker Party

United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Verity Baptist Church

Vinland Clothing

Vinlanders Social Club

Western Hammerskins

COLORADO

ACT for America

Aryan Strikeforce

Brother Nathanael Foundation, The

Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform

Family Research Institute

Generations With Vision

Israel United In Christ

MSR Productions

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Pray in Jesus Name Project, The

Scriptures for America Ministries

Soldiers of Odin

Team America Political Action Committee

The Daily Stormer

Wolves of Vinland

CONNECTICUT

ACT for America

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party for Self Defense

White Lives Matter- CT

DC

Active Democracy

American Free Press

As-Sabiqun

Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)

Center for Immigration Studies

Center for Security Policy

Clarion Project

Family Research Council

Family Security Matters

Federation for American Immigration Reform

Immigration Reform Law Institute

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Nation of Islam

New Black Panther Party

Phalanx

Religious Awareness Network

Scott-Townsend Publishers

Traditional Values Coalition

War On The Horizon

DELAWARE

ACT for America

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

FLORIDA

ACT for America

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore

American College of Pediatricians

American Freedom Party

American Vanguard

Bill Keller Ministries

Black Riders Liberation Party

Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Citizens for National Security

Confederate Hammerskins

Crew 38

D. James Kennedy Ministries (formerly Truth in Action)

Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519

Firm 22

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Georgia Knight Riders of the Ku Klux Klan

Insight USA

Irving Books

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Knights of the White Disciples

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Legal Immigrants for America

Liberty Counsel

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

New Black Panther Party for Self Defense

Sharkhunters International

Sons & Daughters of Liberty

Southern National Congress

Stormfront

Straight Way and More, The

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

United West, The

Vinlanders Social Club

GEORGIA

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore

All Eyes On Egypt Bookstore

Alternative Right

American Vision

Aryan Nations Worldwide

Blood and Honour Social Club

Confederate Hammerskins

Covenant People’s Ministry

Crew 38

Faith Baptist Church (formerly Sons of Thundr)

III% Security Force

International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

New Black Panther Party for Self Defense

Occidental Quarterly/Charles Martel Society

Southern National Congress

United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

IOWA

ACT for America

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

National Socialist Movement

The Daily Stormer

IDAHO

ACT for America

America’s Promise Ministries

Campaign for Radical Truth in History

Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center

Crew 38

Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519

Lordship Church

Northwest Hammerskins

Pig Blood Bullets

Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Treasure Valley Refugee Watch

ILLINOIS

ACT for America

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore

America First Committee

Americans for Truth About Homosexuality

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Black Riders Liberation Party

Creativity Movement, The

Crew 38

Divine International Church of the Web

Euro Folk Radio

Heterosexuals Organized for a Moral Environment (H.O.M.E.)

Hostile Class Productions

Illinois Family Institute

Illinois Family Institute Tri-County chapter

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

New Black Panther Party

Northern Hammerskins

Resistance Records

Soldiers of Odin

Sons & Daughters of Liberty

United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

White Boy Society

World Congress of Families/Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society

INDIANA

American Freedom Party

American Vikings

Blood and Honour Social Club

Campus Ministry USA, The

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Culture Wars/Fidelity Press

Firm 22

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

Soldiers of Odin

Sons & Daughters of Liberty

The Daily Stormer

Traditionalist Worker Party

Traditionalist Youth Network

United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Vinlanders Social Club

White Aryan Resistance

WTM Enterprises

KANSAS

Crew 38

Israel United In Christ

Midland Hammerskins

The Crusaders

Traditionalist Worker Party

Westboro Baptist Church

White Boy Society

KENTUCKY

American Defense Records

Aryan Strikeforce

Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Crew 38

Fellowship of God’s Covenant People

Israel United In Christ

Kinsman Redeemer Ministries

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Southern National Congress

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

Traditionalist Worker Party

LOUISIANA

ACT for America

Aryan Nations (Louisiana)

Christian American Ministries

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Israel United In Christ

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

South Africa Project

Southern National Congress

MASSACHUSETTS

Abiding Truth Ministries

ACT for America

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore

Aryan Strikeforce

Concerned Citizens and Friends of Illegal Immigration Law Enforcement

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Israel United In Christ

Mass Resistance

Nation of Islam

The Daily Stormer

MARYLAND

Barnes Review/Foundation for Economic Liberty, Inc.

Be Active Front USA

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Council of Conservative Citizens

Crew 38

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

Heritage and Destiny

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Jamaat al-Muslimeen

Label 56

League of the South

Maryland State Skinheads

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Refugee Resettlement Watch

Southern National Congress

The Daily Stormer

MAINE

Crew 38

Maine Resistance

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

MICHIGAN

ACT for America

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore

American Freedom Law Center

American Nazi Party

Black Riders Liberation Party

Deir Yassin Remembered

Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Great Lakes Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Northern Hammerskins

NS Publications

NSM88 Records

Secure Michigan

Social Contract Press

TC Family (Traverse City Family)

White Boy Society

White Rabbit Radio

Yahweh’s Truth

MINNESOTA

ACT for America

Behold Barbarity Records & Distro

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Remnant, The/The Remnant Press

Sons of Liberty Media (formerly You Can Run But You Cannot Hide)

Vinlanders Social Club

Weisman Publications

MISSOURI

ACT for America

American Vanguard

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Aryan Strikeforce

Church of Israel

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.

Council of Conservative Citizens

Invictus Books

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Mass Resistance Missouri

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

New Black Panther Party

Southern National Congress

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

White Boy Society

MISSISSIPPI

American Family Association

Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

European American Front

FreeMississippi

International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

North Mississippi White Knights Of The Ku Klux Klan

Pace Confederate Depot

Southern National Congress

United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

MONTANA

ACT for America

American Freedom Party

American Security Rally of Montana

National Policy Institute

Pioneer Little Europe Kalispell Montana

Radix Journal

Washington Summit Publishers

NORTH CAROLINA

ACT for America

ACTBAC NC

Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC)

Blood and Honour Social Club

Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Confederate Hammerskins

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Crew 38

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Knights of the White Disciples

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

Providence Road Baptist Church

Soldiers of Odin

Southern National Congress

The Daily Stormer

Traditionalist Youth Network

United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Vinlanders Social Club

NORTH DAKOTA

American Freedom Party

NEBRASKA

American Vanguard

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Mission to Israel

National Socialist German Workers Party

Third Reich Books

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ACT for America

Crew 38

Eastern Hammerskins

IHM Media

Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Soldiers of Odin

NEW JERSEY

AC Skins

Aryan Strikeforce

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Forza Nuova

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ

Micetrap Distribution

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

NEW MEXICO

Aggressive Christianity

NEVADA

a2z Publications

Israel United In Christ

National Alliance Reform and Restoration Group

The Daily Stormer

NEW YORK

ACT for America

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore Brooklyn NY

American Freedom Defense Initiative

American Freedom Party

Aryan Renaissance Society

Aryan Strikeforce

ATLAH World Missionary Church (All The Land Anointed Holy)

Black Riders Liberation Party

Blood and Honour Social Club

Bosch Fawstin

Catholic Family News/Catholic Family Ministries, Inc.

Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)

Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Council of Conservative Citizens

Counter-Currents Publishing

Cultural Studies Press

Deir Yassin Remembered

Fatima Crusader, The/International Fatima Rosary Crusade

Firm 22

Foundation for Advancing Christian Truth

Golden Dawn

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Jewish Task Force

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Most Holy Family Monastery

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Yorkers for Immigration Control and Enforcement (NYICE)

Racial Nationalist Party of America

Radio Jihad/Global Patriot Radio

Sultan Knish a blog by Daniel Greenfield

The Daily Stormer

The Right Stuff

Tony Alamo Christian Ministries

United Riot Records

White New York

Wolf Tyr Productions

OHIO

ACT for America

All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore

American Vanguard

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Aryan Strikeforce

Blood and Honour Social Club

Christ or Chaos

Citizens for Community Values

Divine Truth Ministries

Faith2Action

Israel United In Christ

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Mission: America

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

Non-Universal Teaching Ministries

Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Outlaw Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Pass the Salt Ministries

Soldiers of Odin

Southern Ohio Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

The Right Stuff

OKLAHOMA

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Nation of Islam

Windsor Hills Baptist Church

OREGON

American Front

Black Riders Liberation Party

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

National Prayer Network

National Socialist Movement

Northwest Hammerskins

Rense Radio Network

Soleilmoon Recordings

Wolves of Vinland

PENNSYLVANIA

Altra Firearms

American Family Association

American Freedom Union

American Vanguard

Aryan Strikeforce

As-Sabiqun

Be Active Front USA

Blood and Honour Social Club

Catholic Counterpoint

Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

European American Action Coalition

H.L. Mencken Club

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Keystone State Skinheads

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Poker Face

Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins

Robert Sungenis

Shoebat Foundation, The

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

The Right Stuff

Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Traditionalist Worker Party

United Klans of America

Werewolf 88

RHODE ISLAND

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

SOUTH CAROLINA

Bob’s Underground Graduate Seminar/BUGS

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Dixie Republic

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

Patriotic Flags

Southern Future

Southern National Congress

True Light Pentecost Church

SOUTH DAKOTA

ACT for America

American Clarion

Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints

Keep South Dakota Safe PAC

Midland Hammerskins

PzG Inc.

TENNESSEE

ACT for America

American Constitution Center

American Eagle Party

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Aryan Renaissance Society

Aryan Strikeforce

Citizen Warrior

Confederate Hammerskins

Council of Conservative Citizens

Crew 38

Israel United In Christ

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Lincoln County Citizen Action Network

Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Alliance

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

Political Cesspool, The

Political Islam

Sacred Truth Publishing & Ministries

Soldiers of Odin

Southern National Congress

The Daily Stormer

United Klans of America

White Lives Matter – TN

TEXAS

ACT for America

American Freedom Party

American Vanguard

Aryan Renaissance Society

Atomwaffen Division

Bureau on American Islamic Relations

carolynyeager.net

Conservative Republicans of Texas

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

Faith and Heritage

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

ISD Records

Israel United In Christ

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

New Black Panther Party

Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Power of Prophecy

Probe Ministries

Repent Amarillo

Soldiers of Odin

Southern National Congress

Stedfast Baptist Church

Stop the Islamization of the World

Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

The Daily Stormer

Tom Brown Ministries

Traditionalist Worker Party

United Klans of America

United White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Vinlanders Social Club

White Lives Matter- TX

Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity Ministry

UTAH

American Vanguard

Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints

National Socialist Movement

VIRGINIA

ACT for America

American Immigration Control Foundation/Americans for Immigration Control

American Renaissance/New Century Foundation

American Vanguard

Aryan Strikeforce

Black Riders Liberation Party

Center for Perpetual Diversity

Christian Action Network

Confederate Hammerskins

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Crew 38

Einherjar’s Honor Wotansvolk

Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation, The

IHS Press

In the Spirit of Chartres Committee

Israel United In Christ

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

League of the South

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Mass Resistance Virginia

Nation of Islam

National Policy Institute

New Black Panther Party

Old Dominion Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

ProEnglish

Public Advocate of the United States

Rebel Brigade Knights True Invisible Empire

Silver Bullet Gun Oil

Southern National Congress

Supreme White Alliance

Traditionalist Worker Party

Understanding the Threat

VDARE Foundation

Virginia Christian Alliance

Virginia Publishing Company

Wolves of Vinland

VERMONT

The Daily Stormer

WASHINGTON

ACT for America

American Front

American Vanguard

Blood and Honour America Division

Counter-Currents Publishing

Crew 38

Faith Freedom

Firm 22

Fortress of Faith

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Northwest Front

Northwest Hammerskins

Our Place Fellowship

Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Sicarii 1715

The Daily Stormer

Truth in Love Project

White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan of America

Wolves of Vinland

WISCONSIN

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Nation of Islam

New Order

Pilgrims Covenant Church

Samanta Roy Institute of Science and Technology

Stahlhelm Records

Traditionalist Youth Network

White Boy Society

White Devil Social Club

WEST VIRGINIA

American Nazi Party

Aryan Strikeforce

National Alliance

Original Knight Riders Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

WYOMING

National Socialist Movement

Wolves of Vinland