Chef Evan Francois from Harmons City Creek shows us a delicious recipe using fresh chiles. You can get more great ideas and recipes from here.

Green Chile Chicken Gumbo

Serves 6

Prep time 15 minutes

Cook time 1 hour

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

2 medium onions, minced

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped fine

2 Hatch chiles, roasted, cleaned, and chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped fine

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves, or ½ teaspoon dried

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

6 cups low-sodium chicken stock

1 ½ pounds chicken sausage, browned

4 scallions, sliced thin

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley leaves

Instructions:

Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add butter and gradually stir in the flour with a wooden spoon, working out any small lumps. Cook, stirring constantly, reaching into the corners of the pan, until the mixture has a toasty aroma and is deep reddish brown; about 10 minutes. Stir in the onions, bell peppers, chiles, celery, garlic, thyme, salt, and cayenne and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables soften, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a simmer. Once simmering, stir in the sausage, and bay leaves until evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper. Add the scallions, and parsley.