Vegetable Pasta with Spinach Pesto

3 cups loosely packed baby spinach

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup walnuts, toasted, chopped

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

2/3 cup olive oil

12 oz. whole wheat pasta, any shape

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 bell pepper, any color, chopped

2 zucchini, chopped

2 yellow squash, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a food processor or blender, puree the spinach, garlic, walnuts, cheese, olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Set aside.

Cook pasta according to package directions. In a large skillet or Dutch oven up to medium high heat, add the canola oil. Saute the pepper, zucchini, yellow squash and onion with no salt seasoning and pepper for 5-7 minutes until softened.

Add the pasta and desired amount of pesto into the pan. Mix well. Cook over medium for 3-4 minutes. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute