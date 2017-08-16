Vegetable Pasta with Spinach Pesto

3 cups loosely packed baby spinach
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup walnuts, toasted, chopped
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste
2/3 cup olive oil
12 oz. whole wheat pasta, any shape
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 bell pepper, any color, chopped
2 zucchini, chopped
2 yellow squash, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a food processor or blender, puree the spinach, garlic, walnuts, cheese, olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Set aside.
Cook pasta according to package directions. In a large skillet or Dutch oven up to medium high heat, add the canola oil. Saute the pepper, zucchini, yellow squash and onion with no salt seasoning and pepper for 5-7 minutes until softened.
Add the pasta and desired amount of pesto into the pan. Mix well. Cook over medium for 3-4 minutes. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute