Two in critical condition after car, motorcycle collide in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Police are responding to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Sandy Wednesday, and two people are in critical condition.

Unified Police say the crash occurred at 9754 South Wasatch Boulevard, and police first tweeted about the crash around 8:30 p.m.

Police say two people are in critical condition and a medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene. No further details were immediately available.

