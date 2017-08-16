‘Teacher is shady, kids are insane;’ sassy toddler rants about first day of preschool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This sassy toddler is 2-year-old Mila Stauffer, of Arizona.

Her honest and hilarious rant about her first day of preschool has gone viral after her mom, Katie, posted it to Instagram.

The tiny diva, dressed in a Disney princess gown, clutched a stuffed animal as she let loose about her experience.

She grabbed handfuls from a jumbo bag of popcorn to calm her nerves as she recounted the throwing of staplers and kids "pooping everywhere."

"My mom had some news for me, she signed me up for preschool. I told her I want to go to law school. She was like, 'No Mila, you're only two.' The teacher is shady, kids are insane."

Mila's not really impressed with preschool...