Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- Tanner Mangum stepped in for an injured Taysom Hill two years ago but took a back seat last season when Hill returned as the starter for the Cougars.

Mangum is now back at the helm for BYU, and he spoke to Fox 13 Sports' Rebecca Cade about his journey.

BYU opens their football season August 26 at home vs Portland State. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.