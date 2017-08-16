Take part in the “I Choose” Campaign with Select Health

Select Health invites you to participate in their new campaign about making one good choice. It is called "I Choose" and encourages people to choose one healthy option to incorporate into their life like:
- I choose my bike to take to work instead of my car once a week
- I choose to drink water with my lunch instead of soda
- I choose to park away from the store so I will get more steps in.• SelectHealth is a local, community-based health plan whose mission is: Helping people live the healthiest lives possible.
Select Health is at the Salt Lake City Farmer`s market every other week, performing free body composition screenings. They also run programs like Select 25, which gives $2,500 to organizations making a healthy difference in the community, and STEP Express, which teaches fourth-grade kids about healthy lifestyles and encourages them to be active.
They want to encourage people to make one good choice every day, whether that`s choosing a healthy snack or grabbing a friend to go for a walk instead of watching TV. All those little choices add up!
Want to know more? Visit selecthealth.org.