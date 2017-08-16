Take part in the “I Choose” Campaign with Select Health

Select Health is at the Salt Lake City Farmer`s market every other week, performing free body composition screenings. They also run programs like Select 25, which gives $2,500 to organizations making a healthy difference in the community, and STEP Express, which teaches fourth-grade kids about healthy lifestyles and encourages them to be active.

They want to encourage people to make one good choice every day, whether that`s choosing a healthy snack or grabbing a friend to go for a walk instead of watching TV. All those little choices add up!

