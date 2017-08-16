Taco Bell unveils ‘Naked Egg Taco’ with fried egg for a shell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First they made Doritos taco shells, now Taco Bell has unveiled a fried egg “Naked Egg Taco.”

It's filled with potatoes and cheese, with the egg on the outside as the shell, and launches nationwide on August 31.

Taco Bell will give fans an early chance to try it out beginning August 17 with brunch-esque "Bell & Breakfast" events.

The events will kick-off in New York on Thursday, August 17, and will continue at Taco Bell restaurants in Laguna Beach, CA (August 25), Austin, TX (August 26), and Chicago (August 27).

Sorry, no Utah events announced at this time.

Reservations are available exclusively through OpenTable here and additional seatings will be released in the days before launch. Fans unable to score a seat are encouraged to follow along using the hashtag, #NakedEggTaco.

The taco is available for a limited time a la carte for $1.99 or in a breakfast combo that includes a coffee or medium drink and 2 Cinnabon Delights or a hash brown for $3.99. For the more modest, it is also available "dressed" in a Gordita Flatbread.