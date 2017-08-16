Microblading versus Ombre Eyebrows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Olsen with Enhance Artistry explained the difference between microblading and powder ombre.

Microblading- is a semi permanent technique adding hair like strokes to add volume and hair like texture to perfect the shape

Powder ombré- gives a light to dark ombré, lighter at the bulb (front) of the brow and going darker towards the tail. Powder ombré gives a soft powder makeup look that's still natural looking.

One of the many reasons permanent makeup has become more and more popular over the last couple of years is because it gives women the ease of not filling in their brows on their own, and having a shape/guide of where their brows should be.

Who's ideal for microblading? Someone that has sparse fine brow hair or that is over tweezed and needs to add hair and texture back to the brow for a natural appearance.

Who's ideal for powder ombré? Someone who has a full amount of hair, has their full shape, has to wax, tweeze and trim their brows more often, the hair they have is dense and not fine or sparse. They simply want to have their brows filled in with makeup and not have to fill them in every day and a guide for shaping. They have enough hair over the top of the ombré to add the texture, so they don't need the additional texture that microblading gives.

