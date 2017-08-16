× One killed, others injured in crash at Bonneville Salt Flats during ‘Speed Week’

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah – One person has died and others are injured after a crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Multiple medical helicopters were called to the Bonneville Speedway for the fatal accident Wednesday morning.

The crash happened during “Speed Week.”

Of the injured, one person is in critical condition and others have life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way.