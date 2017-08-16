Imagine Dragons frontman addresses challenges LGBTQ youth face ahead of ‘LOVELOUD Fest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- The LOVELOUD Fest will kickoff in Orem later this month, and the event is bringing together members of the LGBTQ community and The LDS Church.

The festival will feature acts with Utah ties like Neon Trees and Imagine Dragons, and the festival will raise funds for several charities that benefit LGBTQ youth.

The event, which begins August 26, aims to "foster conversation and deeper understanding in communities about what it means to truly love and accept our LGTBQ+ friends and family."

Dan Reynolds, lead singer for Imagine Dragons, and Lance Lowry, director of LOVELOUD Fest, came to the Fox 13 News studio Wednesday to discuss the festival.

Reynolds said his involvement stems in part from his empathy for LGBTQ youth and the challenges they face.

"Hearing their stories, hearing how incredibly hard their path can be, it really moved me to want to use this platform that I've been given that I've been fortunate to have, to bring together a community that at times feels very divided: the LGBTQ community and people of faith," Reynolds told Fox 13's Jennifer Stagg.

Reynolds also talked about his time living in Utah and growing up in the LDS faith. See the video above for the full interview with Reynolds and Lowry. For more about LOVELOUD Fest, visit their website.