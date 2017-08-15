Watch Live: Eclipse glasses recall and what to know before the main event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Are your eclipse viewing glasses safe or have they been recalled?

Clark Planetarium Director Seth Jarvis and Dr. Jeff Pettey, John A. Moran Eye Center ophthalmologist, are sharing safety tips for viewing the solar eclipse and information on recent safety recalls of some types of eclipse viewing glasses.

Locally, the John A. Moran Eye Center received notification of the Amazon.com recall earlier this week.

The retailer has notified the center that it “has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you do not use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.”

Jarvis shares eclipse glasses safety guidelines, addresses concerns about potentially counterfeit eclipse glasses and demonstrates a variety of ways to safely view the eclipse without using eclipse glasses.

Dr. Pettey answers questions about medical vision issues related to eye damage that can come from viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection.

