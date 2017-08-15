× Voting under way for municipal, special election primaries in Utah; polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns voting in person for the municipal and special election primaries need to be in line at their polling locations by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you didn’t mail in a ballot, click here to find your polling location.

Voters in the 3rd Congressional District are deciding who will be the GOP nominee in a historic race to replace former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who left office midterm on June 30.

