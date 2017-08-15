× That robocall about a ‘free cruise’ could get you $900

Have you ever received one of those robocalls saying you won a free cruise?

That call could now get you up to $900 thanks to a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims a “resort marketing group” violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with automated calls offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise lines, according to WESH.

If you received a call from July 2009 to March 2014, you could be owed some cash.

Don’t remember if you received one of these calls? Enter your number here to find out.

You have until Nov. 3, 2017 to check your number and file a claim.