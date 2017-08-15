School buses are safer for kids than cars or walking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - Fox 13 is learning about school bus safety with the National Safety Dog Bus Tour.

August 16 and 17, the National Safety Dog Bus Tour will be in Utah to highlight school bus safety for elementary students.

Sponsored by First Student, the nation`s largest school transportation provider, the bus tour uses fun, interactive activities to teach kids safe bus riding behaviors.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are approximately 70 times safer than passenger cars and 10 times safer than walking.

Wednesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the West Jordan Library

Thursday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Odyssey Elementary in Ogden