Officers arrest 87 in first day of ‘Operation: Rio Grande’

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Public Safety said officers arrested 87 people in the first 24 hours of Operation: Rio Grande downtown.

Authorities said they did not have to use force during the first day of the operation.

According to the Salt Lake Police Department, the Community Connection Center worked with 25 people in the streets and another 60 who came to the center to connect them with services and care during the operation.

Utah DPS Commissioner Keith D. Squires said 160 officers assisted in the operation.

UPDATE: #OperationRioGrande stats – 87 total arrests, 160 total officers, 0 use of force @UPDSL @UtahDPS — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) August 15, 2017