Multiple police agencies involved in Utah County chase; two arrested

ALPINE, Utah — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after a police pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies and two stolen vehicles.

Police said it started with a report of a man going through cars at the UTA FrontRunner station at 782 W 200 S in American Fork. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but they said he fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

According to American Fork Police, the suspect entered a home and took a set of car keys. The homeowner tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect assaulted the homeowner and a stole a Jeep from the garage, police said.

The suspect then drove back to the FrontRunner station, where he picked up a female suspect and fled the scene again, according to American Fork Police.

Officers in two police cars chased the suspects, but the suspects drove through a railroad crossing and broke the crossing arms, police said.

Police briefly lost sight of the suspects, but they then received reports of a vehicle driving through yards and fences near 1800 S 400 E, the AFPD representative said.

Officers said they responded to the area and found the Jeep, but the suspects weren’t in it.

Police then received more reports of reckless driving, including a call from a homeowner on Ft. Canyon Rd. in Alpine. That homeowner told police someone had driven through his yard and fence and into his horse pasture.

Police said they followed the car’s tracks into the woods, where they found a second abandoned vehicle.

The Utah Highway Patrol deployed a helicopter to search for the suspects, who were found in nearby foothills and arrested.

Police did not immediately release details about the suspects.

