Find your Election Day Vote Center here

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Vote Centers are open on Election Day, August 15, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for voters who either require amenities provided by the electronic voting machines, misplaced or didn’t receive ballots, or otherwise want to vote in person.

Voters may vote at any of the Vote Centers listed below on Election Day (valid Identification is required).

Note: Voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at a Vote Center during polling hours.

Click here to find your Salt Lake County Election Day Vote Center

Location Address City Bluffdale City Hall 2222 W 14400 S Bluffdale Cottonwood Heights City Hall 2277 E Bengal Blvd (7600 S) Cottonwood Heights Brighton Point LDS Church 3455 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S) Cottonwood Heights Draper City Hall 1020 E Pioneer Rd (12400 S) Draper South Mtn Community Church 14216 S Bangerter Pkwy (200 E) Draper Herriman Library 5380 W Herriman Main St (12720 S) Herriman Holladay City Hall 4580 S 2300 E Holladay Midvale Senior Center 7550 S Main St (700 W) Midvale Ruth Vine Tyler Library 8041 S Wood St (55 W) Midvale Murray City Hall 5025 S State St (100 E) Murray SLCO Environmental Health Bldg 788 E Woodoak Ln (5390 S) Murray Wheeler Historic Farm 6351 S 900 E Murray Trolley Square 600 S 700 E #D-117 Salt Lake City River’s Bend NW Senior Center 1300 W 300 N Salt Lake City Sorenson Multicultural Center 855 W California Ave (1305 S) Salt Lake City Salt Lake Co. Government Center 2001 S State St (100 E) Salt Lake City First Congregational Church 2150 S Foothill Dr (2755 E) Salt Lake City Sandy City Hall 10000 S Centennial Pkwy (170 W) Sandy Sandy Library 10100 S Petunia Wy (1410 E) Sandy Sandy Senior Center 9310 S 1300 E Sandy Heritage Gardens 2050 Creek Rd (8100 S) Sandy Lone Peak Park Pavilion 10140 S 700 E Sandy South Jordan Library 10673 S Redwood Rd (1700 W) South Jordan SJ Founders Park Stake LDS 11685 S Kestrel Rise Rd (4510 W) South Jordan Sagewood at Daybreak 11289 Oakmond Rd (4890 W) South Jordan Columbus Community Center 2531 S 400 E South Salt Lake Taylorsville City Hall 2600 W Taylorsville Blvd (5320 S) Taylorsville Taylorsville Senior Center 4743 S Plymouth View Dr (1625 W) Taylorsville Bennion LDS Church 6250 S 2200 W Taylorsville West Jordan (Viridian) Library 8030 S 1825 W West Jordan Copper Hills LDS Church 5349 W 9000 S West Jordan Hampton Inn & Suites 3923 W Center Park Dr (7185 S) West Jordan West Valley City Hall 3600 S Constitution Blvd (2700 W) West Valley City Hunter Library 4740 W 4100 S West Valley City Granger LDS Church 3300 S 4440 W West Valley City Utah Cultural Celebration Center 1355 W 3100 S West Valley City