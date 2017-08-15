WATCH LIVE: Are your eclipse viewing glasses safe or recalled? Questions answered at noon.

Find your Election Day Vote Center here

Posted 10:39 am, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56AM, August 15, 2017

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Vote Centers are open on Election Day, August 15, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for voters who either require amenities provided by the electronic voting machines, misplaced or didn’t receive ballots, or otherwise want to vote in person.

Voters may vote at any of the Vote Centers listed below on Election Day (valid Identification is required).

Note: Voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at a Vote Center during polling hours.

Click here to find your Salt Lake County Election Day Vote Center

Location

Address

City
Bluffdale City Hall 2222 W 14400 S Bluffdale
Cottonwood Heights City Hall 2277 E Bengal Blvd (7600 S) Cottonwood Heights
Brighton Point LDS Church 3455 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S) Cottonwood Heights
Draper City Hall 1020 E Pioneer Rd (12400 S) Draper
South Mtn Community Church 14216 S Bangerter Pkwy (200 E) Draper
Herriman Library 5380 W Herriman Main St (12720 S) Herriman
Holladay City Hall 4580 S 2300 E Holladay
Midvale Senior Center 7550 S Main St (700 W) Midvale
Ruth Vine Tyler Library 8041 S Wood St (55 W) Midvale
Murray City Hall 5025 S State St (100 E) Murray
SLCO Environmental Health Bldg 788 E Woodoak Ln (5390 S) Murray
Wheeler Historic Farm 6351 S 900 E Murray
Trolley Square 600 S 700 E #D-117 Salt Lake City
River’s Bend NW Senior Center 1300 W 300 N Salt Lake City
Sorenson Multicultural Center 855 W California Ave (1305 S) Salt Lake City
 Salt Lake Co. Government Center  2001 S State St (100 E) Salt Lake City
First Congregational Church 2150 S Foothill Dr (2755 E) Salt Lake City
Sandy City Hall 10000 S Centennial Pkwy (170 W) Sandy
Sandy Library 10100 S Petunia Wy (1410 E) Sandy
Sandy Senior Center 9310 S 1300 E Sandy
Heritage Gardens 2050 Creek Rd (8100 S) Sandy
Lone Peak Park Pavilion 10140 S 700 E Sandy
South Jordan Library 10673 S Redwood Rd (1700 W) South Jordan
SJ Founders Park Stake LDS 11685 S Kestrel Rise Rd (4510 W) South Jordan
Sagewood at Daybreak 11289 Oakmond Rd (4890 W) South Jordan
Columbus Community Center 2531 S 400 E South Salt Lake
Taylorsville City Hall 2600 W Taylorsville Blvd (5320 S) Taylorsville
Taylorsville Senior Center 4743 S Plymouth View Dr (1625 W) Taylorsville
Bennion LDS Church 6250 S 2200 W Taylorsville
West Jordan (Viridian) Library 8030 S 1825 W West Jordan
Copper Hills LDS Church 5349 W 9000 S West Jordan
Hampton Inn & Suites 3923 W Center Park Dr (7185 S) West Jordan
West Valley City Hall 3600 S Constitution Blvd (2700 W) West Valley City
Hunter Library 4740 W 4100 S West Valley City
Granger LDS Church 3300 S 4440 W West Valley City
Utah Cultural Celebration Center 1355 W 3100 S West Valley City