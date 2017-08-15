Find your Election Day Vote Center here

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Vote Centers are open on Election Day, August 15, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for voters who either require amenities provided by the electronic voting machines, misplaced or didn’t receive ballots, or otherwise want to vote in person.
Voters may vote at any of the Vote Centers listed below on Election Day (valid Identification is required).
Note: Voters may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at a Vote Center during polling hours.
Click here to find your Salt Lake County Election Day Vote Center
|
Location
|
Address
|
City
|Bluffdale City Hall
|2222 W 14400 S
|Bluffdale
|Cottonwood Heights City Hall
|2277 E Bengal Blvd (7600 S)
|Cottonwood Heights
|Brighton Point LDS Church
|3455 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S)
|Cottonwood Heights
|Draper City Hall
|1020 E Pioneer Rd (12400 S)
|Draper
|South Mtn Community Church
|14216 S Bangerter Pkwy (200 E)
|Draper
|Herriman Library
|5380 W Herriman Main St (12720 S)
|Herriman
|Holladay City Hall
|4580 S 2300 E
|Holladay
|Midvale Senior Center
|7550 S Main St (700 W)
|Midvale
|Ruth Vine Tyler Library
|8041 S Wood St (55 W)
|Midvale
|Murray City Hall
|5025 S State St (100 E)
|Murray
|SLCO Environmental Health Bldg
|788 E Woodoak Ln (5390 S)
|Murray
|Wheeler Historic Farm
|6351 S 900 E
|Murray
|Trolley Square
|600 S 700 E #D-117
|Salt Lake City
|River’s Bend NW Senior Center
|1300 W 300 N
|Salt Lake City
|Sorenson Multicultural Center
|855 W California Ave (1305 S)
|Salt Lake City
|Salt Lake Co. Government Center
|2001 S State St (100 E)
|Salt Lake City
|First Congregational Church
|2150 S Foothill Dr (2755 E)
|Salt Lake City
|Sandy City Hall
|10000 S Centennial Pkwy (170 W)
|Sandy
|Sandy Library
|10100 S Petunia Wy (1410 E)
|Sandy
|Sandy Senior Center
|9310 S 1300 E
|Sandy
|Heritage Gardens
|2050 Creek Rd (8100 S)
|Sandy
|Lone Peak Park Pavilion
|10140 S 700 E
|Sandy
|South Jordan Library
|10673 S Redwood Rd (1700 W)
|South Jordan
|SJ Founders Park Stake LDS
|11685 S Kestrel Rise Rd (4510 W)
|South Jordan
|Sagewood at Daybreak
|11289 Oakmond Rd (4890 W)
|South Jordan
|Columbus Community Center
|2531 S 400 E
|South Salt Lake
|Taylorsville City Hall
|2600 W Taylorsville Blvd (5320 S)
|Taylorsville
|Taylorsville Senior Center
|4743 S Plymouth View Dr (1625 W)
|Taylorsville
|Bennion LDS Church
|6250 S 2200 W
|Taylorsville
|West Jordan (Viridian) Library
|8030 S 1825 W
|West Jordan
|Copper Hills LDS Church
|5349 W 9000 S
|West Jordan
|Hampton Inn & Suites
|3923 W Center Park Dr (7185 S)
|West Jordan
|West Valley City Hall
|3600 S Constitution Blvd (2700 W)
|West Valley City
|Hunter Library
|4740 W 4100 S
|West Valley City
|Granger LDS Church
|3300 S 4440 W
|West Valley City
|Utah Cultural Celebration Center
|1355 W 3100 S
|West Valley City
