Beef, Mushroom and Tomato Linguini

12 oz. linguini pasta
1 lb. ground beef
2 tablespoons canola oil
6 oz. baby bella or white mushrooms, chopped
1/2 large white onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, diced
6-8 sundried tomatoes, chopped
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with juice
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 cup beef stock
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
In a Dutch oven or soup pot up to medium high heat, saute the ground beef with salt and pepper. Drain. Remove from pot. In the same pot up to medium high heat, add canola oil. Saute the mushrooms, onion and garlic for 5-6 minutes or until softened. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in sundried tomatoes, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning, beef stock, beef and cooked pasta. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Mix in olive oil. Cook another 1-2 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council