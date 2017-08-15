Beef, Mushroom and Tomato Linguini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12 oz. linguini pasta1 lb. ground beef2 tablespoons canola oil6 oz. baby bella or white mushrooms, chopped1/2 large white onion, chopped3 garlic cloves, diced6-8 sundried tomatoes, chopped1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with juice1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 cup beef stock1/4 cup olive oil1/4 cup parsley, choppedSalt and Pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

In a Dutch oven or soup pot up to medium high heat, saute the ground beef with salt and pepper. Drain. Remove from pot. In the same pot up to medium high heat, add canola oil. Saute the mushrooms, onion and garlic for 5-6 minutes or until softened. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in sundried tomatoes, diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning, beef stock, beef and cooked pasta. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Mix in olive oil. Cook another 1-2 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.