Woman hit by bullet while asleep in Ogden home dies

OGDEN, Utah — A woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping in an Ogden home early Sunday morning has died.

Police identified the victim Monday as 47-year-old Maria Sanchez.

Ogden Police were dispatched to a home near 300 28th St. shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Officers arrived and found the residence had been hit by multiple gun shots. Sanchez was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said three suspects are in custody.