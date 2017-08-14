Sleek hairstyles for back-to-school time

Hair stylist Jennifer Johnson showed us how to do three different back to school hairstyles.
What supplies you should have on hand:
- Tail Comb,
- Wet brush
- Elastics (mini and larger- colored if you want)
- Clippies (Duck bills/regular clippie)
- Water bottle
What products you should have on hand:
- Leave in conditioner (Perfecting Spray by Living Proof)
- Hairspray (Flex by Living Proof)
- Smoother (Easy Rider by Kevin Murphy)
Styles:
1. French Braid (upside down with bun on top)
2. Topsy Tail (many different options)
3. Different pony tails pulled out.
For more fun hairstyles go here.