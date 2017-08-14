Sleek hairstyles for back-to-school time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hair stylist Jennifer Johnson showed us how to do three different back to school hairstyles.

What supplies you should have on hand:

- Tail Comb,

- Wet brush

- Elastics (mini and larger- colored if you want)

- Clippies (Duck bills/regular clippie)

- Water bottle

What products you should have on hand:

- Leave in conditioner (Perfecting Spray by Living Proof)

- Hairspray (Flex by Living Proof)

- Smoother (Easy Rider by Kevin Murphy)

Styles:

1. French Braid (upside down with bun on top)

2. Topsy Tail (many different options)

3. Different pony tails pulled out.

