× Police warn residents after mountain lion sighting in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Police in Park City say officers are currently in the area of Sunnyside Drive and Mellow Mountain in response to “a confirmed sighting” of a mountain lion.

According to Park City PD, residents in the area are asked to take their pets inside. Anyone who sees the mountain lion should not approach but should instead call police.

Police first posted about the sighting around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Park City PD states they have activated an emergency notification system for residents in the area, and wildlife officials have been notified of the sighting.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more detail emerge.