Man arrested for DUI, fleeing after police chase and crash in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- Police have arrested a man on charges that include DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident after a chase that involved a crash in Salt Lake County Sunday.

Unified Police say 39-year-old Braulio Rios-Morales called dispatch and made suicidal threats from various public locations in Kearns Sunday, and when police responded the man fled.

After the man fled, he then began making more calls to dispatch and making suicidal threats while going to different public locations. When police responded the second time they decided to follow the man as he drove away.

During the ensuing pursuit, the man collided with a civilian vehicle but kept on going. The crash occurred near 3500 South and the I-215 on-ramp. The man in the civilian vehicle was not injured.

Officers eventually performed a PIT maneuver in the area of 4100 South and disabled the suspect's vehicle and took the man into custody. Rios-Morales was booked into jail and faces charges of DUI, felony fleeing, fleeing the scene of an accident and reckless driving.