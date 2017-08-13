Honeyville Fire burning on 580 acres, blaze is 15% contained

Fire east of Honeyville on Forest Service lands. A dozer is coming in now to help crews pic.twitter.com/ix5L3rwTS3 — Lauren Handley (@LaurenHandleyTV) August 14, 2017

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters are battling a blaze on an estimated 580 acres near Honeyville, and as of Sunday night the blaze is 15 percent contained.

Mitch Zundel, Box Elder County Emergency Management, said as of Sunday around 7:30 p.m. about 40 firefighters from several agencies are working to contain the Honeyville Fire.

There are no structures threatened and the fire has not prompted any evacuations at this time. Zundel says they are asking the public not to call 911 to report the fire, saying they are well aware of the blaze and need to keep those phone lines free for other calls.

Fox 13’s Lauren Handley has video and photo from the scene, and she reports that it appears the fire began on state land near a fence and then spread up the mountain and onto Forest Service land.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the fire around 4:30 p.m.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge. Watch News at Nine Sunday for a live report on this developing story.

More pics of fire near Honeyville. Sounds like it started on state land near fence and spread up mountain into forest service land @fox13 pic.twitter.com/ZJrsgv6U4w — Lauren Handley (@LaurenHandleyTV) August 14, 2017