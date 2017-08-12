× Police respond to shots fired call in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City responded to a scene where shots were fired Saturday, but when officers arrived they didn’t find any suspects or victims at the scene.

Lt. Amy Maurer said officers responded to the area of 4687 South and 4800 West and found shell casings, but no suspects or victims. Officers were dispatched around 4:30 p.m.

Police spoke with witnesses and say at this point it appears that people in two vehicles may have exchanged gunfire, but both vehicles left the scene.

At this time there are no reports of injury and it is unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire or what motivated the shooting.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.