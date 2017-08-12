Day of Hope Car Show raises funds for child victims of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- The annual Day of Hope Car Show helped raise funds for the Children's Justice Center Saturday, and Fox 13's Big Budah emceed the event.

The show was held at Veterans Memoral Park in West Jordan, and it featured plenty of classic cars as well as food trucks and more.

All of the funds raised at the event benefit the Children's Justice Center. The center helps child victims of abuse and gives them a safe and comfortable environment to talk about the situation.

"And there's people there that care about them that they can tell what happened, and they don't have to be afraid and they don't have to suffer in silence anymore," said Susanne Mitchell, Director of the Children's Justice Center.

The center says Saturday's event raised close to $40,000, which will help provide services for more than 1,600 kids in Utah this year alone.

For more information about the Children's Justice Center in Salt Lake County, click here.