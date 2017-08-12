Authorities searching for missing teen with special needs in mountains above Centerville

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in Davis County are searching for a 15-year-old boy in the mountains above Centerville City, and they say the teen has special needs and functions at the level of a 5-year-old.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Colt McClellan was hiking with his family when he ran off and up the mountain in the area of the “V” above Centerville City.

Colt stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. The boy has blue eyes and light brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees the teen should call Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150.

Search and rescue personnel are searching the area with the help of bloodhounds and a helicopter.