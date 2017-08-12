× 10-year-old partially run over during Bluffdale parade

BLUFFDALE – A parade route was stopped in its tracks this morning when a 10-year-old girl fell while performing and was partially run over.

According to Saratoga Springs Police, the girl was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. They say her injuries, however, were not as bad as they initially thought.

Sgt. Jeremy Wright told Fox 13 that a helicopter was initially planning on retrieving the girl but was called off when her injuries were downgraded in severity.

“If your kids are with you make sure they are not running out into the road. Yeah, they’re driving slow but you’ve got to keep an eye on them,” said Sgt. Jeremy Wright.

While it’s not clear exactly what injuries were sustained, police say they were minor.

The parade resumed once the scene had been cleared.

Watch Fox 13 at 5 pm for an update on this story.