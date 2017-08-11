× West Jordan man indicted for 17th, 18th robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury has indicted a West Jordan man in connection with a pair of credit union robberies.

Federal prosecutors allege these are the 17th and 18th robberies carried out by 43-year-old Jeremy Van Duren. He’s accused of robbing a Deseret First Credit Union in Murray on July 17 and a Chartway Federal Credit Union in West Jordan on July 25.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah said Van Duren had previously been charged with 16 bank robberies in 2004. In a plea deal, he admitted to eight of the robberies and was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison. After being released, he was ordered to serve another 14 months for violations.