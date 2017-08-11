Utah couple finds solace in helping others after losing 5 children in 11 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- A Spanish Fork couple is turning their heartache into healing by helping other Utah families.

After losing 5 of their 6 children in just 11 months, they started a non-profit group that helps families with babies who suffer similar challenges.

“Immediately that’s what was helpful, just relying on others who had been through a similar circumstance and that’s one of the reasons we have shared our story,” said Clarissa Osborn.

The Osborns lost their first daughter to complications from a congenital heart defect. Then they lost quadruplets who were born premature at 23 weeks and only survived for a few days.

The couple was able to find families to donate their babies' things to through Intermountain Healing Hearts.

Jason Osborn said the charitable efforts honor the memory of their children.

"It's almost like they're able to help, it's a way to continue on their memory and say: they had a purpose," he said.

Clarissa Osborn said by focusing on helping others, they've been able to heal their own pain.

"Jason and I think both have found that, during our hard times, that's what helps us get through things is we don't focus on ourselves, we are able to focus on other people and help them," she said.

To learn more about the Osborn family, their story, and their non-profit, the Shanna Kay Osborn Foundation, visit the foundation's Facebook page and the One in a Million--The Osborns page.